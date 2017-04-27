NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have given quarterback Marcus Mariota a playmaking receiver by selecting Western Michigan’s Corey Davis with the fifth overall pick in the NFL draft.

Davis ended his college career as the only Football Bowl Subdivision player with at least 300 catches, 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown receptions. He had an FBS record 5,285 yards receiving.

The concern surrounding the 6-foot-3 Davis is whether he can translate his Mid-American Conference success to the NFL.

Davis’ pre-draft process created other concerns. He didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl due to a shoulder injury and didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the combine or at Western Michigan’s pro day event because of an ankle problem.

The Titans still were sold enough on Davis to take him when players such as Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen, LSU safety Jamal Adams and Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore were available to boost a defense that ranked 30th in the NFL against the pass last season.

The Titans haven’t used a first-round pick on a defensive player since 2010, when they took Georgia Tech defensive end/outside linebacker Derrick Morgan with the 16th overall pick.

Tennessee has been seeking more weapons for Mariota as the quarterback heads into his third season as a pro. The Titans are chasing their first playoff appearance since 2008 after going 9-7 last season, a dramatic jump from 3-13 in 2015.

The Titans got a breakout season last year from Rishard Matthews but need another wide receiver after Kendall Wright signed with Chicago as a free agent. The Titans also could use a tight end to complement Pro Bowler Delanie Walker.

Tennessee obtained the fifth pick in this draft as part of the trade that sent last year’s No. 1 overall selection to the Los Angeles Rams, who used it to take quarterback Jared Goff. The Titans also have the 18th overall pick, which gives them another opportunity to address their defensive needs.

This marks the first time in three decades that this franchise has had two first-round picks. Back in 1987, when they were still the Houston Oilers, they took Miami running back Alonzo Highsmith at No. 3 overall and North Carolina State wide receiver Haywood Jeffires at No. 20 that year.

The Titans don’t have a second-round pick, though they do have two third-round selections.

