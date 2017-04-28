SMITHERS, W.Va. (AP) - A Fayette County teacher and football coach has been arrested after authorities say he sold drugs to undercover police in Smithers.

News outlets report Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said in a news release that 38-year-old Larry McCommack was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of delivery of controlled substance.

Fayette schools Superintendent Terry George says police arrested McCommack at the Valley High School.

The new release states that none of the drug purchases are alleged to have taken place on school grounds.

George says McCommack is on administrative leave and will no longer have contact with students.

It’s unclear if McCommack has an attorney.