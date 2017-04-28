CARSON, Calif. (AP) - The Los Angeles Chargers love Lamp.

The Chargers grabbed Western Kentucky offensive lineman Forrest Lamp in the second round Friday, snagging the 6-foot-4 behemoth widely considered to be a first-round talent with the 38th overall pick.

Lamp played left tackle for the Hilltoppers, and he became the highest-drafted player in school history. He is likely to be a guard for the Chargers, who signed free-agent left tackle Russell Okung to a four-year deal last month.

“Hopefully I can be a leader out there, a guy who leads by example and does the right thing at the right time,” Lamp said. “And hopefully an athletic guy who can give Philip Rivers more time and give Melvin Gordon a few more yards per carry.”

Coach Anthony Lynn said the Chargers were sold on Lamp’s versatility along the line. They tried to trade up to grab him before he fell to them.

Lamp was the second straight offensive player drafted by the Chargers to help Rivers and Gordon in their attempt to rebound from a 5-11 season.

The Chargers picked receiver Mike Williams with the seventh overall selection, and he arrived at their new home stadium earlier Friday in Carson, California.

While StubHub Center seats 51,500 fewer fans than Death Valley, the former Clemson star is eager to get started with the Chargers and Rivers.

Williams said Rivers texted him shortly after the selection.

“I said to him, ‘Let’s get it,’” Williams said. “‘I need to learn this playbook so I can catch a few balls and have some fun.’ I feel like I’m pretty lucky having a quarterback who can get me the ball.”

