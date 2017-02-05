Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke may soon have himself a new job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Multiple sources with knowledge of the White House’s plans for filling a Department of Homeland Security spot at the Office of Partnership and Engagement told Politico on Friday that Mr. Clarke is a viable contender.

“[It’s] not a done deal yet,” a senior administration official told the website of its vetting process.

Mr. Clarke gained national fame in recent years with appearances on Fox News Channel discussing the rule of law, the Black Lives Matter movement and former President Barack Obama’s rhetoric on racial issues. He also spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

“We simply cannot be great if we do not feel safe in our homes, on our streets, and in our schools,” the lawman said July 18, 2016. “I see this every day, at street level, where many Americans increasingly have an uneasiness about the ability of their families to live safely in these troubling times. This transcends race, religion, ethnicity, gender, age, and lifestyle. …”

“Donald Trump understands that what can make our nation safe again is a re-commitment to a system of justice in which no government official, not even those who have fought their way to the marble and granite halls of Washington; no private citizen, no elected official, even Hillary Clinton; and no group of people, despite the fervor with which they press forward their grievances, can claim privilege above the law,” the sheriff continued. “It cannot happen in the United States.”

A DHS spokesman and Mr. Clarke both declined to comment for Politico’s story.