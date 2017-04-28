EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - It didn’t take the New York Giants long to find a replacement for defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

A little more than two weeks after Hankins left to sign as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts, the Giants found a potential replacement taking Dalvin Tomlinson of Alabama in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night.

The senior is coming off his best season, recording 62 tackles, three sacks and four pass breakups for the Crimson Tide.

He does not come without some concerns. The 6-foot-3, 310-pounder has torn the anterior cruciate ligaments in both knees, but Giants general manager Jerry Reese said he was not concerned because Tomlinson has played the past three years without any problems.

“Big guy that we think can come in and compete for a starting job for us,” Reese said. “Create a lot of competition at that position. He’s a two-gap type player. He can hold the point of attack, has that NFL toughness that we like and the profile that we like.”

Tomlinson will have to compete with Jay Bromley and Robert Thomas for Hankins’ job.

“Dalvin is strong, he is country strong,” said Marc Ross, vice president of player evaluation. “He has jolt, he has walk-back power, he is stout at the point of attack, he has sneaky athleticism and every down he plays hard. Every down.”

Tomlinson’s father died when he was very young and his mother passed away in his senior year in high school.

He believes he is NFL ready.

“I feel like I am a great pass rusher,” Tomlinson said. “I just haven’t been in the position to show it off a lot. I feel like I am an even greater run stopper.”

