Amid the madness of the NFL Draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Browns were pursuing a trade for Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.

The Redskins, who have made it clear that they do not intend to trade Cousins, showed no indication that they were interested and, just to be sure, coach Jay Gruden said so clearly after the first round concluded.

“Not one call. Not one. There was no talk about it. Nothing,” Gruden said.

Once the Browns traded the No. 12 pick to the Houston Texans, who took quarterback Deshaun Watson with it, it was fairly clear that that was the case. If you need it in writing, though, the Redskins are adamant that they were not picking up the phone.