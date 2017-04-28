LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams moved back in the second round and still got a playmaker with their first pick of the draft.

The Rams chose South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett with the 44th overall pick Friday after retreating seven spots in a trade with the Buffalo Bills, who gave a third-round pick to Los Angeles.

The Rams didn’t have a first-round pick after last season’s trade for No. 1 overall choice Jared Goff. The first pick in new coach Sean McVay’s era was a tight end who should fit well in McVay’s offense, which values offensive production at the spot.

Everett starred at South Alabama for the past two seasons after leaving UAB when the school shut down its football program. He is a standout pass-catcher who has been criticized for his blocking acumen, yet he was still one of the standouts in a draft class that is deep at his position.

Everett should team with second-year pro Tyler Higbee to provide a solid threat at tight end for the Rams, who had the NFL’s worst offense last season for the second consecutive year.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL