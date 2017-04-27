RENTON, Wash. (AP) - At this rate, it will be a surprise when the Seattle Seahawks make a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

In what’s become more than just a trend, the Seahawks traded their way out of the first round on Thursday night, stockpiling picks later in the draft through a pair of deals that leave Seattle with a busy weekend ahead.

Seattle will have six selections during the second and third rounds Friday after entering the draft with just seven total picks over the seven rounds and a load of options available to bolster a roster with some specific needs.

“That’s what was great. We didn’t feel like we lost a player to make the moves,” coach Pete Carroll said.

Seattle was set to pick at No. 26 but moved back five spots in a deal with Atlanta while picking up extra picks in the third and seventh rounds. General manager John Schneider then pulled off another deal allowing San Francisco to jump back into the first round. The Seahawks got a second-round pick (No. 34 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) from the 49ers.

“Going into it we thought there would be a number of teams,” Schneider said of having trade partners. “We didn’t know where the quarterbacks were going to go. We thought there would be a number of quarterbacks in the bottom. We kind of projected that going in but we didn’t know the people, who they would be moving for. We had several numbers left and it just made sense for where we were.”

It was the sixth straight year the Seahawks have not used their scheduled first-round pick. Seattle drafted offensive lineman Germain Ifedi in the first round last year, but that is the only time since 2012 the Seahawks made a selection on the first day.

The moves landed Seattle additional picks in the second and third rounds, while also getting one of the early picks of the fourth round. The Seahawks entered the draft without a pick in the fourth or fifth rounds and their seven overall picks would have been the fewest of Schneider’s tenure.

Schneider declined to say whether there were any calls regarding star cornerback Richard Sherman, who has been the subject of trade talks this offseason.

“I’d rather not get into that. There are just calls about tons of players, not specifically Richard,” Schneider said.

Expect the secondary to be a focus when the second round begins, with the likes of Kevin King, Budda Baker, Obi Melifonwu and Chidobe Awuzie all still available. The Seahawks could also look to bolster the offensive line with Outland Trophy winner Cam Robinson, who went undrafted on the first day.

