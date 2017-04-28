BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) - The military says a 22-year-old soldier from central Illinois has been killed in Afghanistan.

The Department of Defense released a statement Friday saying Sgt. Josh Rodgers of Bloomington was among two soldiers killed this week as a result of small arms fire in Nangarhar Province.

Rodgers’ family pastor, Paul Thomasson, tells the Pantagraph newspaper (http://bit.ly/2oTedzU ) the family was notified of his death Wednesday.

Rodgers graduated in 2013 from Normal Community High School, where he competed in track and football.

Rodgers’ track coach, Bryan Thomas, says Rodgers had a work ethic that “was second to none.” Thomas says Rodgers was a quiet athlete who led by example.

His football coach, Wes Temples, says Rodgers was brave for serving in the U.S. Army.

The military says the fatal incident is under investigation.

