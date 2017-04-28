Police in Maryland are searching for a convict who escaped from the custody of sheriff’s deputies in Howard County Friday morning, according to news reports.

David M. Watson II, who is currently serving time for the attempted murder of police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, was being transported to a hospital facility in Howard County when he escaped and ran into nearby woods, the Baltimore Sun reports.

According to news reports, both helicopter and K-9 units are assisting in the search for the 28-year-old man.