BEREA, Ohio (AP) - The Browns’ never-ending search for a franchise quarterback has brought them to Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

After passing on quarterbacks in the first round, Cleveland selected Kizer in the second round with the No. 52 overall pick. The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Kizer struggled last season for the Fighting Irish, but the Browns are intrigued with his size, arm and upside.

The Browns have started 26 quarterbacks since 1999, when they returned as an expansion team. Their inability to find a long-term answer at QB has been the single biggest reason for years of ineptitude.

On Thursday, Sashi Brown, the team’s head of football operations, said the team wouldn’t “force” picking a quarterback and would wait for the right moment to grab one. Kizer, who left college after his junior season, might not be their future, but he at least gives Browns coach Hue Jackson another option next season along with Brock Osweiler, Cody Kessler and Kevin Hogan.

Kizer’s selection was announced in Philadelphia by Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown, who read the QB’s name with authority.

The selection of Kizer, who is from Toledo, Ohio, would seem to end any speculation about the Browns bundling picks and trading for a veteran quarterback. New England’s Jimmy Garoppolo was thought to be a possible target for Cleveland, which played six quarterbacks last season.

The Browns have one pick in the third round and will enter Saturday’s final day with five more picks.

