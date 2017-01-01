With the No. 49 pick, their only one in the second round, the Redskins selected outside linebacker Ryan Anderson Friday night.

By selecting Anderson, the Redskins added two former Alabama defensive players to their team in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft. On Thursday, they used their No. 17 pick in the first round on defensive lineman Jonathan Allen.

“I can’t explain it, man. That’s the first time I’ve had that call, that’s something I’ve dreamed about since I was a kid, man,” Anderson said.

Anderson, 6-foot-2 and 253 pounds, is a smart, sturdy player who knows how to use his hands and leverage to beat opponents he might not be able to with sheer physicality.

“I’m a playmaker, man, I’m a game-changer,” Anderson said. “I’m a good teammate, I’m a good dude to have in the locker room. I’m the ultimate football player. I’m not a combine warrior, I’m not a workout warrior, I’m a football player.”

A unanimous All-SEC first team selection as a senior for the Crimson Tide, Anderson totaled 61 tackles, including a team-high 19.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three pass breakups.