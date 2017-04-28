KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee has selected Ryan Robinson as the university’s vice chancellor for communications.

Robinson will take over as the school’s chief communications and marketing officer May 17. His role will include overseeing the office of communications and marketing as well as the university’s radio station.

Robinson has 20 years of public relations experience and currently works as Tennessee’s senior associate athletic director for communications. He’s a former director of public relations for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He also served as executive director of former NFL quarterback and Tennessee star Peyton Manning’s PeyBack Foundation and was assistant director of public relations for the Indianapolis Colts.

Robinson replaces Jacob Rudolph, who had served as interim vice chancellor for communications since July.