PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the NFL draft (all times Eastern):

7:15 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers opened the second round of the NFL draft by selecting Washington cornerback Kevin King.

Green Bay traded out of the first round, so King, a 6-3 former safety, was its first addition in this draft. The Packers owned the 29th pick, which they sent to Cleveland on Thursday night.

Just before Friday’s selection, Commissioner Roger Goodell and former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski thanked Philadelphia and the fans. Folks in the theater even booed Goodell’s tribute, but not when “Jaws” repeated it.

___

6:45 p.m.

Cardinals first-round draft pick Haason Reddick arrived in Arizona Friday and gushed about his new NFL home.

He praised the welcoming fans and called the area “heaven on earth.”

Apparently nobody warned him about practicing in 120-degree summer temperatures.

The versatile linebacker also said he’s looking forward to learning behind veteran Karlos Dansby, who was signed to a one-year contract.

Reddick, the 13th pick overall, said he’s already talked to Dansby and that he’s “blessed and lucky” to be in a position to learn from him.

Round two of the draft begins at 7 p.m. with a pick by Green Bay.

___

6:30 p.m.

The NFL draft resumes at 7 p.m. with the second and third rounds.

The Green Bay Packers have the first and 29th picks in the second round. Seattle has the second pick in the second round, followed by Jacksonville, Chicago and the Los Angeles Rams.

Among the best players still on the board are Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson and Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL