FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has announced its annual Red-White spring game has been closed to the public because of predicted stormy weather across northwest Arkansas this weekend.

The scrimmage will still take place on Saturday in Razorback Stadium, and it will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Arkansas was 7-6 last season and is entering coach Bret Bielema’s fifth season.

The Razorbacks open the 2017 season against Florida A&M; in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31.