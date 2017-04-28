A Philadelphia-area assistant principal has been placed on leave after video surfaced of him telling pro-life teenagers to “go to hell” with aborted babies.

Dr. Zach Ruff of Downingtown STEM Academy in Chester County was filmed on April 21 yelling at the teen, protesting on a sidewalk outside the building. The 16-year-olds stay calm while he begins to swear and say President Donald Trump should also go to hell.

“Sir, these are the poor and underprivileged,” one of the teens said during the exchange. “These are the people who are being murdered. Sir, these are image bearers of God.”

“You can go to hell where they are, too,” Mr. Ruff replied. “They’re not children. They’re cells.”

The school official then said there was not a single abortion performed at the school within the past five years.

“Listen here, son. All right? I’m as gay as the day is long and twice as sunny,” Mr. Ruffsaid in response to the suggestion he find Jesus. “I don’t give a f– what you think Jesus tells me and what I should and should not be doing.”

The school official also shouted, “I love a parade! I can sing louder than you can,” while the teens with the activist group Project Frontlines tried to share their message to passersby.

Downingtown Area School District released a statement regarding the incident as the video spread on social media, a local NBC News affiliate reported Thursday.

“We do not condone or support the conduct expressed in the video and are deeply disappointed that this incident occurred,” the school said. “His conduct does not represent the values of the school district or the respect we expect our employees to show for the civil rights of others.”

Patricia McGlone, director of public information for the Downingtown School District, said Mr. Ruff will remain on leave pending a formal investigation, the station reported.