The Redskins added depth at interior offensive line by selecting center Chase Roullier with the No. 199 overall pick in the NFL draft Saturday.

The Redskins traded up to take Roullier, swapping their No. 201 pick with Minnesota for the No. 199 spot. The Redskins also swapped seventh-round picks with the Vikings, giving up their No. 220 pick for No. 230.

“It’s a long wait after three days, it definitely starts to get long but it was a very exciting call. I’m very excited to be a Washington Redskin,” Roullier said.

Roullier had six pressures as a guard in 2015 and eight pressures as a center in 2016 at Wyoming, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned first team All-Mountain West honors as a senior after moving to center. He thinks the move helped him showcase his versatility, but that he’s best suited to play center in the NFL.

“I think I’ll do very well at center. Being up there in front of the rest of the offensive line, being able to see that defense really played to my strengths,” Roullier said.

The 6-4, 312-pound Savage, Minn., native also has a degree in mechanical engineering from Wyoming.

“I think one of my biggest strengths is my consistency in my play,” Roullier said. “I pride myself on being a pretty intelligent guy, coming from an engineering background and you know, that really translates well onto the field. I’m able to think on my feet pretty quickly and my play stays very consistently throughout the game at that level.”