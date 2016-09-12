With the No. 154 overall pick, their fifth-round selection, Redskins took tight end Jeremy Sprinkle in the NFL Draft Saturday.

“It was pretty exciting,” Sprinkle said. “This has always been a big dream for me and to finally have it come true, this is a big moment right now.”

Sprinkle played four years at Arkansas and became a regular starter as a senior in 2016. He is the program’s all-time leader for receiving touchdowns by a tight end with 11, and his four touchdowns as a senior tied for second in the SEC among tight ends.

Sprinkle fits as an in-line tight end. His 6-5, 252-pound frame suits him well as a blocker and, though he’s not especially able as a route-runner, he performed well in the red zone and on underneath routes in college.

“I would say it was definitely the most improved part of my game over my career as far as developing as a tight end,” Sprinkle said of his in-line blocking. “This past season just being able to being those gap schemes and everything like that, it really gave me an opportunity to show that my in-line blocking was good so I feel like that part of my game is good and solid.”

Sprinkle was involved in a shoplifting incident at a Belk department store in Charlotte, N.C. in December. Arkansas was playing in the Belk Bowl, and players were given a gift card to the store worth $450, but Sprinkle attempted to take extra items from the store and wound up cited for unlawful concealment and suspended from the game.

“I feel like it was a big disappointment for everyone around me,” Sprinkle said. Obviously it was something that was out of my character and I just learned that you have to be the same person whether you think someone’s watching or not.”

Sprinkle played on Arkansas’ special teams units in his first three years but stopped as a senior when he became a regular starter. He joins a tight end room in Washington including Jordan Reed, Niles Paul and Vernon Davis.