With their final two selections of the NFL Draft, both in the seventh round, the Washington Redskins selected safety/linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons and cornerback Josh Holsey.

The Redskins took Harvey-Clemons at No. 230 overall. Harvey-Clemons was a hybrid linebacker at Louisville and Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that the team plans to try him out at dime linebacker. As a seventh-rounder with 6-foot-4, 217-pound size, the Redskins can move him around and see what they can get out of him.

“I’m willing to play anywhere. I played multiple positions at my former school, Louisville. I hope to do the same,” Harvey-Clemons said.



Harvey-Clemons comes with some drug risk. He transferred to Louisville after two failed marijuana suspensions led to his dismissal from Georgia. He sat out the 2014 season as a transfer, but came back to earn honorable mention All-ACC honors in 2015, his first year with the Cardinals. Most recently, Harvey-Clemons was a second-team all-conference pick with 61 tackles, four for loss and two sacks in 2016.

With their final selection, the Redskins chose Holsey, from Auburn. The 5-foot-11, 217-pound cornerback was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, but ran an unofficial 4.43 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day, according to multiple reports.

“I play ball through the wall every play,” Holsey said. “I try to go as hard as I can. I watch a lot of film [and] I do the little things that matter at the end.”

Holsey has recovered from two ACL tears which ended his 2013 and 2015 seasons in college, respectively.

“A lot of guys can’t come back from two ACL injuries and play as well I did,” Holsey said. “I was able to battle through those. Injuries happen, so you have to be able to fight through and come back. I feel like I did that and Washington and Coach [Torrian] Gray and Coach [Jay] Gruden felt that as well and took a chance for me.”

Both players have experience on all special teams units.