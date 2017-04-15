A marijuana dispute resulted in a double homicide on April 20, pot enthusiasts’ unofficial holiday, police said Thursday.

The Clovis Police Department in New Mexico announced their findings Thursday, April 27, exactly one week after detectives began investigating the deaths of David “Bo Bo” Lopez, 43, and Carlos Gallegos, 25.

Authorities determined the two men killed each other while arguing over weed, KOB-TV reported Friday.

The altercation began early on the morning of April 20 and ultimately escalated from a fight over marijuana to a double homicide, according to police.

Law enforcement received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 4 a.m. that morning from an individual who said a person had been shot at an apartment in Clovis, about 200 miles east of Albuquerque near the Texas border.

Emergency personnel found Lopez unresponsive at the scene and later determined he died from severe organ damage after a single gunshot to the buttocks. Gallegos, meanwhile, was discovered in the driver’s seat of an automobile not far from the crime scene dead from a knife wound to the neck.

Lopez stabbed Gallegos in the neck during the dispute, police believe. Gallegos left the apartment moments later, according to authorities, only to return with a pistol and open fire.

Detectives ultimately found a knife in Lopez’s pocket and a gun in Gallegos‘ truck, KOB-TV reported. No other individuals are believed involved.

The weed-related double homicide happened as marijuana enthusiasts across the world celebrated April 20, or 4/20 — an informal weed holiday widely associated with stoner culture.

New Mexico is one of 29 states where doctors may legally recommend marijuana to patients, notwithstanding the federal government’s prohibition on pot. Nine states and the nation’s capital have passed laws legalizing marijuana for recreational use, but New Mexico isn’t one of them.