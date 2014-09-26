The Redskins added safety Montae Nicholson, who played at Michigan State, with their second pick in the fourth round, No. 123 overall, of the NFL draft Saturday.

Nicholson, 6-2 and 212 pounds, has all the physical traits scouts look for in a safety. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at NFL combine and was also a top performer in the broad jump.

“Physical player, you know what I mean?” Nicholson said, describing himself. “I like to run and hit people. I’m pretty fast, I’ve got good range.”

His on-field production with the Spartans, however, did not match up with his athletic potential. Nicholson made 200 tackles, four interceptions, four pass breakups, 4.5 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in 38 career college games, but showed limited big-play ability and struggled with mental lapses and self-described confidence issues.

“Once I get down there I’m going to dive right into the playbook as soon as possible. Learn all the plays,” Nicholson said.

Nicholson had surgery on March 8 to repair a torn labrum. He said that he is on track to return for training camp and is ahead of schedule in his recovery.

The last Redskins selection from Michigan State? Quarterback Kirk Cousins, also in the fourth round, in 2012.