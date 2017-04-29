PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two men have been arrested after police say they were sex trafficking a 16-year-old girl.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 22-year-old Tre Jenkins and 20-year-old Antonio Moore were arrested Thursday at Moore’s southeast Portland apartment after an investigation that included Beaverton police and the FBI.

The girl has been reunited with her family.

Court records say Jenkins and Moore are accused of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and evidence tampering. Moore is also accused of sexual abuse.

Police say they tracked the girl to Moore’s apartment and got her out. Police say Jenkins and Moore initially refused to come out of the apartment, but then surrendered.

It’s not clear from court documents how the girl met the two men. Court papers described Jenkins and Moore as foster brothers.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com