Police announced a $5,000 reward Saturday for information leading to the arrest of David M. Watson II, a convicted would-be cop killer who escaped custody Friday morning in central Maryland.

“Investigators have received no confirmed sightings of escaped prisoner David Watson. Anyone with information is urged to call 911. Police are offering a reward up to $5,000,” the Howard County Police Department said in a Saturday afternoon Facebook post.

Authorities described Watson as a white male weighing about 140 pounds and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. The word “evil” is tattooed on the back of his neck and his last name is inked on one of his arms, among other distinguishing markings seen in images released by authorities.

He was in the midst of serving over 100 years in prison for the attempted murder of police officers at the time of the escape.

Watson, 28, escaped Friday morning after being transported to a state hospital in Jessup for a psychiatric evaluation when he escaped at around 9:40 a.m.

“A guard opened the door after the van stopped in the parking lot and Watson, who was the only occupant, pushed the guard to the ground and ran into the woods,” Howard County police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn said afterwards. “He escaped before they ever made it into the hospital or ever made contact with the hospital from the parking lot area.”

“We just want everyone to be aware and on the lookout,” she told The Washington Post.