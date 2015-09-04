The Redskins added to their receiving corps in Day 3 of the NFL draft, selecting Robert Davis from Georgia State with the No. 209 overall pick.

Davis, 6-foot-3 and 219 pounds, is Georgia State’s career leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391). Georgia State’s program is relatively new, having been founded in He had a career average of 15.3 yards per catch in college.



“I’m an athletic receiver, a receiver that can help stretch the field,” Davis said.

Davis is a cousin of Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who he said helped him through the pre-draft process and serves as a mentor.

“He’s just been a guy who’s been in my corner the whole time letting me know all the ins and outs to know what’s going on. I mean, he’s just been a guy that’s kept me motivated and has always been there to tell me right from wrong,” Davis said.