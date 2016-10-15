Adding a player on the offensive side of the ball for the first time in the 2017 draft, the Redskins selected running back Samaje Perine with the No. 114 overall pick, their fourth-rounder, Saturday.

At 5-11 and 233 pounds, Perine is a tough, durable downhill runner who could help the Redskins at the goal-line.

“I would much prefer to go through you then around you,” Perine said.

Perine is Oklahoma’s all-time leading rusher, with 4,122 yards in three seasons, and holds the NCAA single-game rushing record for a 427-yard performance against Kansas in 2014. His durability is an asset, particularly for the Redskins who were without running back Matt Jones for all but seven games of the 2016 season.

Perine rushed for 1,060 yards and 12 scores in a second-team all-Big 12 effort at Oklahoma last year, where he split time out of the backfield with fellow running back Joe Mixon. He said he is working on making people miss and has made progress there, though it is not his strong suit.

He has a baseline level of pass-catching comfort and decent hands, but has little in-game experience using them.

Perine hadn’t had a ton of contact with the Redskins beyond speaking with the team at the Combine. He said owner Daniel Snyder called him to inform him he was Washington’s selection, then passed the phone around to several coaches.

The selection the Redskins used to take Perine originally belonged to the Jets, so the Redskins still have another selection to make in the fourth round, barring trades.