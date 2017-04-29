SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Planned Parenthood may be safe from defunding thanks to a recent court agreement.

Court documents filed on Friday state that Utah has agreed not to attempt to defund the organization or deny it funding “on impermissible constitutional grounds.” The agreement does not require that the Utah governor and Department of Health continue contracts, renew contracts or issue new contract to the organization. It only says if the state choses to defund, end or deny contracts, it needs to provide the organization with a legitimate reason within 30 days.

The court documents also state that “unproven allegations” such as illegal fetal tissue sale rumors are not a legitimate basis for such actions.

U.S. District Judge Dee Benson needs to sign the injunction to make it permanent.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com