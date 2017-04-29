NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has joined Navy officials for the christening of America’s newest fast-attack nuclear-powered submarine.

Pence traveled to Newport News on Saturday for the christening of the USS Indiana, named for his home state.

The Indiana is a Virginia-class attack submarine that the Newport News shipyard built in a teaming arrangement with General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Conn. Construction on the boat began in 2012 with 4,000 shipbuilders participating. It’s scheduled to be delivered to the Navy later this year.

The Navy says the submarine will help the U.S. maintain its undersea superiority well into the 21st century.

Acting Navy Secretary Sean Stackley has called the vessel a technological marvel.

The nearly 380-foot-long sub’s reactor won’t require refueling during the boat’s entire planned life.