MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - U.S. Bank Stadium officials say they remain concerned about leaky walls and loose panels at the Minnesota Vikings’ new $1.1 billion facility.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2pIH12e ) that stadium executives said Friday zinc panels covering the entire exterior of the building are being tested and that the panels’ durability are a health and safety concern.

The facility’s general contractor, M.A. Mortenson, is working on the northwestern facade of the stadium after water seeped through and created puddles in various places, including a concourse.

The Vikings contributed $600 million to build the stadium and taxpayers covered the remainder of the cost.

Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says it doesn’t expect to have to pay for repairs. A Mortenson executive says the company will bear its responsibility for repairs.

