CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - The Chandler Unified School District has placed Hamilton High’s head football coach on paid leave amid an ongoing hazing investigation.

District officials said in a statement Monday that Steve Belles’ reassignment “is indefinite in length and is not disciplinary.”

They say Belles won’t be present on Hamilton’s campus while he’s on paid leave.

Belles has led the school to five state championships since he became the Huskies’ head coach in 2006.

Three Hamilton football players have been arrested so far in the case.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy was charged as an adult with sexual assault, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Two 16-year-olds were charged as juveniles with kidnapping, aggravated assault and assault.

Chandler police say the hazing allegedly occurred between September 2015 and January 2017 on school grounds.

