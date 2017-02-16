Pro-immigrant groups are organizing a national “Day Without Immigrants” strike in the hopes of highlighting the nation’s reliance on immigrant and minority workers and to call for changes to the nation’s immigration laws.

The May 1 event is being sponsored by The Cosecha Movement, The Fight For 15, the Food Chain Workers Alliance and the SEIU United Service Workers West and UNITE HERE Tech Cafeteria Workers.

“May 1 is the first step in a series of strikes and boycotts that will change the conversation on immigration in the United States,” said Maria Fernanda Cabello, a spokesperson for Movimiento Cosecha. “We believe that when the country recognizes it depends on immigrant labor to function, we will win permanent protection from deportation for the 11 million undocumented immigrants; the right to travel freely to visit our loved ones abroad, and the right to be treated with dignity and respect.”

The issue of immigration has received additional attention since President Trump entered office vowing to stem the flow of illegal immigration and to complete a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The groups leading the protest are demanding “an end to the criminalization of black and brown communities, an end to raids and deportations, and an end to worker exploitation.”

