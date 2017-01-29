The Redskins agreed to terms with Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown, one of the top free agents left on the market, Monday. Brown’s agent confirmed the news via Twitter.

Brown had his best season last year, his fifth in the NFL, in Buffalo. The 6-foot-1, 244-pound inside linebacker made 149 combined tackles with four sacks, and started all 16 games.

Brown had explored resigning in Buffalo, according to multiple reports, and had also visited the Raiders, among other teams. Brown, 27, played on a one-year deal last year in Buffalo.

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Redskins had around $11 million in salary cap space before news of the deal, which is pending a physical, broke.

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus