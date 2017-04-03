Tom Brady unveiled his recently returned jersey from Super Bowl LI during Opening Day ceremonies Monday at Fenway Park in Boston, only to have it snatched again — this time by teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Brady took the field to a standing ovation with his jersey in hand, but had to chase down and tackle his tight end in the outfield after Gronkowski snuck in and grabbed it.

Brady and Gronkowski were accompanied by Patriots running backs Dion Lewis and James White as well as Patriots owner Robert Kraft as the quintet showed off New England’s five Lombardi Trophies.

Brady, keeping his beloved jersey in hand while donning a backwards Red Sox cap, threw a strike to Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia for the ceremonial first pitch.

