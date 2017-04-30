LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - Wyoming had two players selected in the 2017 NFL Draft over the weekend.

Running back Brian Hill was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round, and center Chase Roullier was taken with the 199th selection in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins.

The last time Wyoming had multiple players selected in the same NFL Draft was in 2014 when defensive back Marqueston Huff and wide receiver Robert Herron were drafted.

Several other Cowboys reportedly received free-agent offers from NFL teams after the draft.

Wide receiver Tanner Gentry received an offer from the Chicago Bears, tight end Jacob Hollister received an offer from the New England Patriots, and linebacker Lucas Wacha received a free-agent offer from the Dallas Cowboys.