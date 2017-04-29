In an interview aired Sunday, President Trump said one of the biggest things he learned in his first 100 days in office is the extent of dishonesty in the news media.

The president said that despite his accomplishments, he is the target of negative news stories that misrepresent what he has done.

“One of the things that I’ve learned is how dishonest the media is, really. I’ve done things that are I think very good. I’ve set great foundations with foreign leaders,” Mr. Trump said in an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

The interview was taped Saturday night as Mr. Trump marked his 100th day in office with a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

At the same time, the White House Correspondents Association was holding it’s annual dinner in Washington, where the president traditionally is the guest of honor. This year, most of the speakers either disparaged the president or vowed unrelenting scrutiny of him.

Mr. Trump boycotted the dinner.

The discovery that the press corps is “dishonest” shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the president.

Mr. Trump has had a combative relationship with the press since he announced his presidential run. During the campaign, he regularly denounced the news media as the “most dishonest people you’ll ever meet.”