The definition of repressed memories: Memories that have been unconsciously blocked due to the memory being associated with a high level of stress or trauma.

For synonyms, see Washington Redskins fans.

How else do you explain the narrative that the team has had what some are calling a successful offseason?

I mean, they fired their general manager under bizarrely disgusting circumstances before the draft, and are now stuck with a $24 million quarterback who they refuse to sign to a long-term contract and who, even if given the chance, would likely never sign with this organization.

Scot McCloughan, Kirk Cousins — other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how did you like the play?

Those mortal sins have somehow been forgiven, because, in large part, the standards for business for the Redskins have fallen so low.

The standard? At least they didn’t sign an Albert Haynesworth.

That’s the measuring stick for personnel success or failure for the Redskins.

Let’s look at their free agent moves: They let both DeSean Jackson, one of the most unique, dangerous talents in the NFL, and Pierre Garcon, the team’s single season record holder for receptions, walk out the door.

They replaced them with Brian Quick, who caught 41 passes for 564 yards, and Terrell Pryor, the converted Ohio State quarterback who caught 77 passes for 1007 yards for one of the worst teams in the league, the Cleveland Browns, because, after all, somebody had to catch passes.

“We lost 2,000 yards in receivers — and two really good guys in DeSean (Jackson) and Pierre (Garcon),” team president Bruce Allen told reporters at the league meetings in Phoenix recently. “I love them on the field, off the field. Great guys. We were able to sign 1,600 yards in receivers in Terrelle Pryor and Brian Quick.”

To explain the comings and goings of those two sets of receivers in terms of yards is, well, another indication of the competency level of the people making decisions at Redskins Park.

Then they lost their two best defensive linemen — on one of the worst defenses we have ever seen in this town, and that is saying something — in Chris Baker and Ricky Jean Francois, and replaced them with two guys, Terrell McClain and Stacy McGee.

They did upgrade at safety (it was hard not to) by signing D.J. Swearinger, and Pro Bowl linebacker Zach Brown certainly appears to be a plus. But overall, these moves don’t add up to a good free agent season. Then again, I’m not familiar with Bruce Allen’s math.

At least they didn’t sign an Albert Haynesworth.

Now you have the Redskins basking in the glow of what appears to be a very successful draft. Highly regarded Alabama defensive lineman Jonathan Allen fell to them at 17 in the first round, and they proceeded to seemingly do the right thing by selecting one quality defensive player after another — four of their first five selections.

By nearly all accounts, this was a great draft for Washington

That would be easier to buy if you didn’t know the history of the decision makers — if you have repressed the memories of the track record of Bruce Allen and owner Daniel Snyder (Director of Scouting Scott Campbell seems to get a pass because he is well-liked, but he has been here for 16 years. How can anyone who is competent and intelligent work for Daniel Snyder for 16 years?)

Allow me, though, to unrepress one memory — the 2000 draft, when the Washington Redskins, with two first round picks, drafted two of the best college football players of their time, linebacker LaVar Arrington and tackle Chris Samuels.

Two building blocks like that in one draft.

No wonder Snyder told reporters after that draft, “Every year! Not just this year. Our goal is simple every year—win the Super Bowl.”

“It fell into our laps. It was great,” said Vinny Cerrato, in his first draft as Redskins director of player personnel.

I know. Bruce Allen isn’t Vinny Cerrato. Daniel Snyder has changed.

“It was a smooth process led by Bruce (Allen) and Scot Campbell,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters after the 2017 draft was over. “They did a great job.”’

What could go wrong?

