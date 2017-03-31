Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said President Trump has made little progress on legislation because he pushed a “hard-right” agenda and refused to work with Democrats.

“On the issue so fare — taxes and health care — he doesn’t consult us at all,” Mr. Schumer said on “Fox News Sunday.” “He puts together a plan that is very hard-right, special interest [and] wealth oriented and says the way to be bipartisan is to just support his plan. That’s not the way America works.”

“On so many of the major issues, they’ve gone at it alone,” said the New York Democrat.

Earlier Sunday, Mr. Trump tweeted that Democrats had become the “party of obstruction.”

The president said the Democrats were marching in lockstep against every proposal he made for purely political reasons, despite the potential to do something good for the American people.

Senate Republicans have said the Mr. Schumer refused to negotiate with the White House on pressing issues, including a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown.

Mr. Schumer also responded to Mr. Trump’s remarks at a rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania that marked the president’s 100th day in office.

“Schumer is weak on crime and wants to raise your taxes through the roof. He is a poor leader — known him a long time — and he’s leading the Democrats to doom,” Mr. Trump told the crowd of thousands in Harrisburg.

Mr. Schumer said that “name-calling doesn’t work.”

“Let’s look at values, let’s look at issues,” he said. “I’d say the president’s first hundred days have hardly been a success. He’s broken promises to the working people of America, unfulfilled others. … He campaigned as a populist against the Democratic and Republican establishments. But he’s governing like someone from the hard right, wealthy special interest.”