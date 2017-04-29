President Trump on Sunday slammed Democrats for being a “party of obstruction,” saying they are more interested in political games than helping the America people.

“The Democrats, without a leader, have become the party of obstruction.They are only interested in themselves and not in what’s best for U.S.” the president said in a Twitter post.

His series of tweets, which also took aim at the Democrats insistence on propping up Obamacare in the negotiations over spending bills, gave voice to the president’s growing frustration with partisan resistance to his every move.

“You can’t compare anything to ObamaCare because ObamaCare is dead. Dems want billions to go to Insurance Companies to bail out donors,” he said in the tweets. “New healthcare plan is on its way. Will have much lower premiums & deductibles while at the same time taking care of pre-existing conditions!”

Obamacare payments to keep the health care law from collapsing had become a major sticking point in negotiations over a spending bill to avert a government shutdown until Mr. Trump pledged to continue the funding.

The Republican-run House also held off last week on a vote on a new bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The bill was tweaked to win support from conservative members needed to pass the legislation without Democratic support. But the changes, which gave states the ability to opt out of Medicaid expansion, threatened to lose support from moderate Republicans.