President Trump will turn to the same list of conservative potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees he rolled out during the campaign to fill the next vacancy on the high court, he told The Washington Times in an exclusive interview in which he also predicted his first pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, will leave a lasting impression on the court.

Mr. Trump said he’s heard rumors about the chances that one of the justices will retire when the current court session ends in June, but said he doesn’t have any inside knowledge.

“I don’t know. I have a lot of respect for Justice Kennedy, but I just don’t know,” Mr. Trump said, referring to the senior member of the bench, Justice Anthony M. Kennedy. “I don’t like talking about it. I’ve heard the same rumors that a lot of people have heard. And I have a lot of respect for that gentleman, a lot.”

Mr. Trump said that whenever his next pick comes, voters should be assured his choice will be “really talented and of our views.” Asked specifically about his list of 21 candidates that he released during the campaign and used to pick Justice Gorsuch, Mr. Trump said he’ll stick to it going forward.

“Yes,” he said. “That list was a big thing.”

He went on to credit the list for helping secure conservative support during the campaign, saying it helped build bridges to Republicans who had been wary of him.

When he first suggested the list he promised to pick either someone on the list or someone similar to those names. Conservatives wanted a stricter assurance, however, and Mr. Trump said he then promised to heed the list explicitly.

“It’s a great list. From the moment I put that list out, it solved that problem. And I was proud to say it was my idea,” the president told The Times.

He put together the list with the assistance of Leonard Leo, executive vice president of the Federalist Society, and former Sen. Jim DeMint, now the head of the Heritage Foundation.

After taking office, Mr. Trump said he culled the list down to a few finalists in picking the person who would fill the seat of the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Democrats have used the list as a line of attack on Mr. Trump and Justice Gorsuch, saying it was tainted by the involvement of the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society figures.

Conservatives, though, have raved about the list, saying it includes a number of qualified jurists. One of the names on the list, Judge Amul Thapar, already has been picked as Mr. Trump’s nominee for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit, and had his confirmation hearing in the Senate last week.

Mr. Trump said he always saw the Supreme Court as important, but the significance has been hammered home by the battle over Justice Gorsuch, who was confirmed earlier this month.

“You’ll have hundreds of cases decided by 5-4, and you got that. So that’s a great legacy,” he said.