BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A New York woman accused of lying about being raped by two Sacred Heart University football players in Connecticut is set to appear in court and may enter not guilty pleas.

Nikki Yovino, of South Setauket (seh-TAW’-kiht), New York, on Long Island is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Monday. She is charged with falsely reporting an incident and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Her lawyer has said his client stands by her story that two football players from the Fairfield school sexually assaulted her in a bathroom during an off-campus party in October. The players told police they had consensual sex with the 18-year-old woman.

Police allege Yovino lied because she worried a third student would lose romantic interest in her.