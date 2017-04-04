PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Backup quarterback Tylin Oden has been dismissed from Rutgers football program for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

Coach Chris Ash announced the move late Tuesday afternoon, saying the Scarlet Knights wished him well.

Oden practiced on Saturday but did not attend the workout Tuesday. He was not immediately available for comment.

Oden had 144 rushing yards and completed one pass in six games as a true freshman.

Junior Giovanni Rescigno finished last season as the starter and he is the incumbent at spring practice. Senior Zach Allen was his backup Saturday.

Earlier, Ash announced that redshirt freshman wide receiver Ahmir Mitchell suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice Saturday. He will have surgery and is expected to recover in time to return to competition in the fall.

