PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) - Cambodia has begun construction of a new $157 million football stadium funded by China, the Southeast Asian country’s most important ally.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said Tuesday at the groundbreaking ceremony that China’s support for the stadium, to be used for hosting the Southeast Asian Games in 2023, is evidence of the two countries’ close cooperation.

Beijing has provided millions of dollars in aid and investment for Cambodia over the past decade, and in return has secured its political support in international forums.

The new stadium is 10 kilometers (six miles) north of Phnom Penh and will have a capacity of 60,000, second only to Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium, constructed in 1964 to hold 70,000 spectators.

