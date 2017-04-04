President Trump said Tuesday that a planned $1 trillion infrastructure program would not repeat the mistakes of the Obama administrations’ massive stimulus spending that saw “shovel-ready” projects get tangled in red tape.

Mr. Trump vowed to cut federal permitting for road and highway construction from the current minimum of 10 years to a one-year process.

“It costs sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars just to go through the process,” the president said at a town hall-style forum with CEOs of major companies.

The Obama administration’s nearly $1 trillion stimulus spending has been criticized for putting only a fraction of the money into construction projects, many of which were long delayed, despite promises that they were “shovel ready.”

“Nobody ever saw anything built. To this day I haven’t heard of anything built,” said Mr. Trump. “They used most of that money and spent it on social programs and we want this to be on infrastructure.”

A chart displayed for the crowd detailed the long federal permitting process for the average highway project, which included 17 federal agencies, 29 statutes and five executive orders that needed to be satisfied.

“This is anywhere from a 10- to a 20-year process,” said Mr. Trump. “You have 17 agencies, hundreds and hundreds of permits.”

Mr. Trump’s plan to rebuild America’s roads, bridges, railways and airports has been described as more about regulatory reform and alternative financing than a federal spending spree.

The administration is looking for public-private partnerships to help cover the huge tab, which has become more complicated by a looming cash crunch for the federal government and projections of soaring deficits.

Mr. Trump said he wanted projects that were truly ready to break ground.

“If you don’t have a job you can start within 90 days, we’re not giving you the money for it,” he said.

