PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Philadelphia Eagles have acquired defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan from the Baltimore Ravens.

The Eagles and Ravens also swapped third-round picks in the trade announced Tuesday. Baltimore gets the 77th overall pick while Philadelphia moves down to No. 99.

Jernigan, a second-round pick in 2014, has 13 sacks and one interception in three seasons. He had 31 tackles and five sacks while starting 15 games in 2016.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome said the trade will “allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

