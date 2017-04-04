The luck of the Irish was apparently lost on Elwood R. Gutshall III last month as evidenced by a mugshot published by police in Newville, Pennsylvania.

Police released the March 19 mugshot of Mr. Gutshall — clad in a bright green “Drunk Lives Matter” T-shirt — through the department’s Facebook account Tuesday morning, more than two weeks after Mr. Gutshall was arrested during St. Patrick’s Day weekend and charged with drunken driving.

Mr. Gutshall, 44, was driving a green Ford pickup truck shortly after midnight on the evening of March 18 when he was pulled over for allegedly committing multiple traffic violations, the Facebook post said.

“After subsequent investigation it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol beyond what he could safely operate a motor vehicle,” the post said.

Mr. Gutshall was taken into custody and further testing revealed he had a blood alcohol level of .217 percent shortly after his arrest — nearly triple the legal limit, according to the Facebook post.

He was charged with “DUI Highest Rate,” a classification for offenders caught with a BAC of .16 and higher, in addition to other related charges, the post said.

Mr. Gutshall was previously charged with burglary, simple assault, terroristic threats, criminal trespass and criminal mischief after he allegedly kicked in the front door of a woman’s home in 2009, according to earlier reporting.

