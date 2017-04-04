WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) - A suspended Woonsocket police officer has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old student at a high school where he volunteers with the football team.

The Call reports (http://bit.ly/2nFk37s ) that Patrick Cahill was arrested last week in connection with the incident at Woonsocket High School.

He’s being held on a bail violation. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Witnesses say they saw Cahill put the boy in a headlock and punch him twice in the face shortly after school was dismissed.

Cahill told officers he had been in an argument with the boy before the confrontation.

Superintendent Patrick McGhee says school officials are investigating whether a proper background check was done on Cahill, who was convicted of child abuse in 2014. Cahill is appealing that conviction.

