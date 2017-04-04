BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Former longtime University of North Dakota football coach and athletic director and current University of Mary AD Roger Thomas has announced his retirement, effective the end of June.

Thomas helped Mary make the transition from the NAIA ranks to NCAA Division II. Before that, he was UND’s head football coach from 1986-98 and the school’s AD from 1999-2005. He is the winningest football coach in UND history, compiling a 90-43-1 record.

The Grand Forks school won national football and hockey titles during his tenure as UND’s AD.

Thomas also served as commissioner of the North Central Conference from 2005-08, when the conference ceased operations and he came to the University of Mary in Bismarck.

