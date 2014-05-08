Carrying around a few extra pounds could cut years off your life.

A recent study contradicts earlier findings that being overweight — although not obese — could extend ones life, NPR reports.

For the current study, researchers at Boston University School of Public Health found that people who carried around extra weight for the majority of their life had a 6 percent increase of dying from any cause.

However, in 2013, researchers at the CDC concluded that people who are considered overweight “showed a slight decrease in mortality.”

The general advice trends toward aiming for a healthy weight, eating nutritious food and getting exercise to prevent health maladies.

