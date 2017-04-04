Tony Romo is moving into the CBS booth.

According to SportsBusiness Daily’s John Ourand, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has reached a verbal agreement with the network to replace Phil Simms as the color man for the No. 1 broadcast team alongside Jim Nantz.

Fox had been chasing Romo as a replacement for John Lynch, now the 49ers general manager, on its No. 2 team. Romo would have been able to ease himself into broadcasting with that gig, where he also would have been calling games between familiar teams as part of Fox’s NFC package. The presence of Troy Aikman, who doesn’t seem to be going anywhere as Fox’s No. 1 color analyst, however, reportedly pushed Romo toward CBS.

Ourand reported that Romo does not want to call Thursday Night Football games in addition to his new Sunday duties, so it’s unclear what the CBS team will look like for those games.

One other thing to watch: Romo loves golf, and The Masters are this weekend. On CBS.

