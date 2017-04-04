NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson says he plans to sell his majority stake in the city’s Fox affiliate to Alabama-based Raycom Media.

The Advocate (http://bit.ly/2oA57vc ) reports financial terms of the deal were not disclosed Monday. Since 2013, Raycom has provided operational services for WVUE-TV under the control of Benson’s Louisiana Media Co.

Benson - who also owns the NBA’s Pelicans - plans to retain a minority stake in the station.

Benson bought WVUE from Indiana-based Emmis Communications Corp. for $41 million that he purchased in 2008. Under his ownership, the station has earned several journalism awards, including a George Foster Peabody Award and eight national Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Raycom owns or provides services for 63 television stations and two radio stations in 42 markets across 20 states.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

INVEST IN THE FIGHT AGAINST MAINSTREAM MEDIA BIAS Presidents change and lawmakers come and go, but The Washington Times is always here, and FREE online. Please support our efforts.

Copyright © 2017 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus