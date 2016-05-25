Zika spawned a 10 percent birth defect rate in infected pregnant women in the U.S. last year, the government said in a new study Tuesday that shed light on the risks of the mosquito-borne scourge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the findings as part of a broader look at more than 1,200 pregnant women whose brushes with Zika were reported to a federal registry.

Zika-related birth defects were reported in 5 percent of completed pregnancies —live births or cases in which the fetus was lost — among women with some laboratory evidence of the disease, such as the production of antibodies to Zika or a related virus.

But scientists said that proportion rose to one out of every 10 women with lab-confirmed Zika, meaning cases in which there was no doubt the mother had been infected.

“These are sobering statistics,” acting CDC Director Anne Schuchat told The Washington Times.

The study excludes hard-hit Puerto Rico and looks at Zika-affected pregnancies reported out of 44 states last year.

The women in the study gave birth in the U.S. but were infected in one of 16 foreign countries, mainly in Latin America and the Caribbean, though the list extended to the Marshall Islands in the Pacific Ocean and Cape Verde off the coast of northwest Africa.

The CDC last year had warned pregnant women to avoid areas of active Zika transmission because it had been linked to a sharp uptick in the rate of babies born with abnormally small heads, or microcephaly, after an outbreak in Brazil.

“We try to take action based on the best information available,” Dr. Schuchat said. “I think the virus in this case was just as serious we feared.”

The CDC study looked at 1,297 pregnancies with possible Zika infection from Jan. 15 to Dec. 27, including 972 completed pregnancies with reportable outcomes — 895 live-born infants and 77 pregnancy losses.

Birth defects were reported for 51 out of the 972 completed pregnancies. Among the subset of pregnancies in which Zika was actually confirmed, birth defects were reported in 24 out of 250 cases.

The study said 43 out of the 51 infants or fetuses with birth defects suffered from microcephaly or other brain abnormalities, while the rest had eye abnormalities or central nervous problems without brain abnormalities. The problem was especially acute in mothers who were infected in the first trimester, when much of a fetus’ brain development occurs.

The CDC is urging Zika-affected mothers and their doctors to do follow-up testing, after studies showed that birth defects can develop months after birth.

The study said only a quarter of infants from pregnancies with possible Zika infection received brain-imaging scans later on, so it is important to educate doctors about risks that can appear later on.

“This is a new condition, and clinicians are just learning how to care for these babies,” Dr. Schuchat said.

Understanding the outbreak proved elusive last year, as scientists acknowledged they were learning new things about the virus every day. For instance, they later discovered the virus could be sexually transmitted.

The Obama administration highlighted maps indicating that disease-carrying mosquitoes could potentially strike as far north as New York City, as it fought with congressional Republicans over new funding to the combat the disease.

Yet the disease was mainly a travel-related one for the U.S., and the CDC itself said the states were unlikely to see the type of rampant transmission that hammered parts of Latin America, due to widespread use of window screens and air conditioning, plus the U.S.’s relative population density.

Mosquito-borne transmission in the states was ultimately limited to hot spots in Florida and Texas.

The administration took the unprecedented step of warning pregnant women to avoid parts of Miami that saw the first cases of mosquito-borne transmission, citing the risk of birth defects that have been borne out in the new study.

Local transmission in Florida and Brownsville, Texas, petered out as colder temperatures tamped down mosquito populations late last year, though state leaders are worried about a resurgence of the mosquito-borne disease this spring and summer.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, a Republican, has been holding a series of roundtable discussions in the state to discuss preparations.

